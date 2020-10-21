1/
JAMES DUNKLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUNKLE, James Matthew "Matt"

James Matthew "Matt" Dunkle, age 53, of Springboro, passed away Friday, October 16th, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born December 13, 1966, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of James L. "Pete" Dunkle and Carolyn (Storts) Miller (Gary). In 2000, he married Stephanie Taylor, and they had just celebrated 20 years of marriage. Mr. Dunkle was retired from Mead Paper, and was currently employed at Springboro Schools and Heatherwood Golf Club. An avid outdoorsman, Matt loved to travel and spend time with his family. He loved watching his daughters golf and spent countless hours walking along on the course and driving them to tournaments.

In addition to Stephanie, Matt is survived by daughters Taylor and Elise Dunkle, Tyler James Dunkle, sister Kelley (Rod)

Detillion, brothers Troy (Tracy) and Joe Dunkle, grandmother Bertha Staats and grandmother-in-law Marty Bush, mother-in-law Kay Taylor, brother-in-law Ben Taylor, and many aunts,

uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 3 - 7 pm at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dunkle Girls College Fund, Account #8109963 at any Wright-Patt Credit Union location or through the mail to Springboro Member Center, 770 Gardner Road, Springboro OH 45066.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
I am so saddened to see this. I had Matt in elementary school, when I taught fifth grade, at Zane Trace. He was one of my favorites and I truly enjoyed having him. My sincere condolences to his family.
Kim Alexander
Teacher
October 20, 2020
I worked a few Baseball games with this fine man and I am friend with his father. He will be missed. Praying for the family.
Millard Pennington (Pete)
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved