JAMES EARNHART
EARNHART, James Thomas Age 86, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late John Madison and Anna (Thomas) Earnhart. Tom loved the outdoors. He was happiest in his garden, in the woods or relaxing at the lake. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucia (Rolfe) Earnhart; son, Randall Earnhart; daughter, Tammi (Paul) Hoke; sisters, Eva Davis and Anna Pester; granddaughters, Brittany and Bailey Hoke; great-granddaughter, Logan Justice; along with many relatives and friends he made throughout the years. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, John Erwin (Lillie) Earnhart and brother-in-law, Ronald Pester. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln., Kettering, Ohio 45429, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, 10-11 A.M. Interment will follow the service at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, through their website www.hospiceofdayton.org, for the wonderful care they provided Tom in the last hours of his life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Morris-Sons.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
