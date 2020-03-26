|
EASTER James C "Jim" 55, of Centerville / Bellbrook / Kettering, Ohio- March 19, 2020 Beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. Graduated from Fairmont East High School, Kettering, OH Previously employed at Veolia Environmental Services for 24 years. Preceded in death by Grandparents Carlos and Fontella Stanley of Dayton, and Aunt Kay and Hop Baggott of Dayton Survived by mother Linda Stanley Easter, father Charles Robert Easter (Pat), spouse Jennifer (of 36 years), daughter Jaclyn Ellis (Jeff), daughter Janell Easter Lowe (JJ), brother Charles Easter (Susan), brother Brian Easter (May), grandchildren Emma Ellis, Owen Ellis, Natalie Lowe, and Morgan Lowe. Nieces and nephews, Carlos Easter, Logan Easter, Christopher Edwards, Breanna Burnett, Cody Easter, and many other family members and friends. Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date. In leiu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank or Feeding America to help our communities in this time of need. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020