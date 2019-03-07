|
EICHENBERGER, James Todd Age 66, of Hamilton passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1952 in Peoria, IL to John H. and Kathleen (nee Wallace). On June 16, 2000 he married Debra Hargrave; she survives him. James is survived by his wife Debra; children, Rachel Abke and Sarah Eichenberger; grandchildren, Wallace Jeffrey Abke, Millie Elizabeth Abke, and Banks Rexford McRae; siblings, David A. Eichenberger and Diane K. Jones-Dunham; mother, Kathleen Eichenberger; also survived by other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Rd., Fairfield 45014. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be offered to Fairfield Church of Christ. Condolences may be given to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019