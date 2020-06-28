JAMES EIFERT
1943 - 2020
EIFERT, Ph.D., James Richard James Richard Eifert, Ph.D., 78, of Three Rivers, MI, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on June 21, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Jim was born April 10, 1943, in Dayton, to Albert Charles Eifert and Marian Frances (Kramer) Eifert. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Judith Marie (Rawers) Eifert; children, Rebecca Joniskan (Edvins) and Andrew (Virginia), of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Hein, Dayton; brothers-in-law Riley Johnson, Helena, MT, and Thomas Rawers (Rosalind), Dayton; and eight nieces and nephews. His parents; sister, Roberta Johnson; and brother-in-law, Orville Hein, preceded him in death. Jim attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1961, where he served as the student council president, played on the 1959 city championship football team, and was selected as "Joe Chaminade." A metallurgical engineer, Jim earned a B.S. from the University of Notre Dame in 1965, and a M.S. and Ph.D. in 1967 and 1973, from The Ohio State University. He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1969 in the Civil Engineer Corps, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. An employee of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, IN, from 1972 to 2005, Jim served as a professor, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty, President of Rose-Hulman Ventures, and Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering. In 2005 Gov. Kernan named him "Sagamore of the Wabash." He also helped develop Innovation Park at Notre Dame Mass of Christian Burial 6PM, July 1, 2020, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. Live-stream and recording of the mass available at: http://www.ollindy.org/church-home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, at a later date. Arrangements by Oakley Hammond Funeral Home, 5342 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. Memorial contributions: Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
5342 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1159
