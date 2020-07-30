ELLIOTT, James C. James C. Elliott, age 84, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born in Northridge, OH, on July 31, 1935, to the late James Henry and Marjorie U. Elliott. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Elliotte, and his second wife, Evelyn L. Harden Elliott; his son, James Franklin Elliotte; his brother, Robert Elliott; his sister, Dee (Arvil) Walters; his brother, Ronald (Henry Ann) Elliott. James is survived by a daughter, Debra Louise Elliotte (Claudio) Reis of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Nioka Jean (Michael) Fisher of Cynthiana, KY; a daughter, Lahoma Ann (Mike) Journell of Miamisburg, OH; five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, July 31st at 1:00 PM at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414. A burial with military honors to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators of Cynthiana, KY, or the Veterans Administration Hospice located in Lexington, KY. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com
