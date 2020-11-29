1/
James ERVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERVIN, James R.

Age 86, of West Jefferson, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, and

grandfather. Jim will be deeply missed by family and

friends. He is a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving in the

Marshall Islands was a longtime member of the Northwest Chapel, and was retired from International Harvester and Wayne Dalton Doors. Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Ervin; his parents, John and Louise (Bryant) Ervin; brothers, Bill Ervin, John Ervin, Vernon Ervin, and Ron Ervin; and sisters, Helen Little and Jane Kunkle. Jim is survived by his children, Kim (Bill) Eichelberger, Kelly Ervin, and Kirk (Michelle) Ervin; sisters, Virginia Flora, and Martha Collins; brother-in-law, Bob Stinnett; sister-in-law, Penny Peterman. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Lisa (Craig) Redford, Stephanie Eichelberger, Amanda (Jay) Haakenson, Lyndsay (Brad)

Lemon, Seth Ervin, Caleb Ervin, Hannah Ervin; and his great-grandchildren, Caden, Kenadie, Ashlyn, Elijah, and Elizabeth Redford; and numerous nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, please follow

www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com for date and times. A private family inurnment at Newcomers Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162, assisted the Ervin family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved