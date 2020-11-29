ERVIN, James R.
Age 86, of West Jefferson, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, and
grandfather. Jim will be deeply missed by family and
friends. He is a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving in the
Marshall Islands was a longtime member of the Northwest Chapel, and was retired from International Harvester and Wayne Dalton Doors. Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Ervin; his parents, John and Louise (Bryant) Ervin; brothers, Bill Ervin, John Ervin, Vernon Ervin, and Ron Ervin; and sisters, Helen Little and Jane Kunkle. Jim is survived by his children, Kim (Bill) Eichelberger, Kelly Ervin, and Kirk (Michelle) Ervin; sisters, Virginia Flora, and Martha Collins; brother-in-law, Bob Stinnett; sister-in-law, Penny Peterman. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Lisa (Craig) Redford, Stephanie Eichelberger, Amanda (Jay) Haakenson, Lyndsay (Brad)
Lemon, Seth Ervin, Caleb Ervin, Hannah Ervin; and his great-grandchildren, Caden, Kenadie, Ashlyn, Elijah, and Elizabeth Redford; and numerous nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, please follow www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
for date and times. A private family inurnment at Newcomers Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162, assisted the Ervin family.