Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Resources
More Obituaries for James EXLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James EXLINE III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James EXLINE III Obituary
EXLINE III, James James was the only son of James (Al) and Hazel Marie Exline, Miamisburg, and only grandson of J. Albert and Grace Exline, originally of Waverly, Ohio, all preceding him into eternal rest. He was born July 31, 1945, and was a lifelong resident of Miamisburg, Ohio. Jim graduated from Jefferson Local High School, Montgomery County, Class of 1964. After graduation, Jim worked as a tool and die maker for his father's manufacturing business for 45 years, eventually becoming president and owner in 2006. He retired in 2008. Though not a pilot himself, Jim accompanied his father on many flying adventures, and was very knowledgeable about vintage aircraft and aviation history. Jim was passionate about animals, cared for many dogs, (and a few cats), during his life, and owned two horses, "Smokey" and "Sinbad". He rode both English and Western style. As a life member of the National Rifle Association, Jim was a dedicated advocate of the 2nd Amendment and was a passionate political conservative. He loved the USA and being an American. Without progeny, Jim was the last member of the Exline Family. Visitation at Brough-Getts Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St, Miamisburg on Wednesday from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. Funeral at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -