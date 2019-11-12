|
EXLINE III, James James "Jim" Albert Exline III, 74, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 6, 2019 at the Walnut Creek Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness. James was the only son of James (Al) and Hazel Marie Exline, Miamisburg, and only grandson of J. Albert and Grace Exline, originally of Waverly, Ohio, all preceding him into eternal rest. He was born July 31, 1945, and was a lifelong resident of Miamisburg, Ohio. Jim graduated from Jefferson Local High School, Montgomery County, Class of 1964. After graduation, Jim worked as a tool and die maker for his father's manufacturing business for 45 years, eventually becoming president and owner in 2006. He retired in 2008. Though not a pilot himself, Jim accompanied his father on many flying adventures, and was very knowledgeable about vintage aircraft and aviation history. Jim was passionate about animals, cared for many dogs, (and a few cats), during his life, and owned two horses, "Smokey" and "Sinbad". He rode both English and Western style. As a life member of the National Rifle Association, Jim was a dedicated advocate of the 2nd Amendment and was a passionate political conservative. He loved the USA and being an American. Without progeny, Jim was the last member of the Exline Family. Visitation at Brough-Getts Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St, Miamisburg on Wednesday from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. Funeral at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019