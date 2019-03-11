McDULIN, James F. Age 81, Hamilton passed away peacefully on Saturday March 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Hamilton, on August 27, 1937, the son of William Spencer and Letitia (Eversole) McDulin. On July 9, 1987, he married Janet Schantz in Hamilton, and they enjoyed thirty one years of marriage. He was employed by Champion Papers as a paper salesman for over 40 years retiring in 2002. He was a proud member of AA. He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Doug McDulin, Whitwell, TN, James F. McDulin, II (Michelle), Hamilton, Dustin McDulin (Connie), Hamilton, Kevin Tucker, Colerain, and Carmen Hallbach (Brian), Fairfield Township; fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; a brother, Charles McDulin (Twyla), Palm Beach, FL, and a sister, Nancy Albright, Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his son David McDulin, brothers, Bill McDulin and George McDulin, and sister, Rose Linder. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Allen Dietrich officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be directed to The , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary