Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
James FAIRCHILD


1934 - 2019
FAIRCHILD, James E. Age 85, of Christiansburg, OH passed away peacefully in his residence on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born on March 11, 1934 in Bonanza, Kentucky, Mr. Fairchild was a son of the late Willie and Junie (Snipes) Fairchild. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, the former Martha Jean Stradling whom he married on November 21, 1953. Two sons and their spouses survive: Tony and Karen Fairchild of Medway, OH and Tim and Cindy Fairchild of West Milton, OH. He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Derek (Kaiti Cleven) Fairchild of Huber Heights, Danielle (Danny) Coates of Enon, Jamie Shaw of South Charleston, OH, Brad (Mandy) North of Tipp City, OH and four great grandchildren, Hailey, Owen, Oakley, Oliver and Bo. He is also survived by two brothers, Bill (Evelyn) Fairchild of Christiansburg, OH, Tom (Sally) Fairchild of Troy, OH, sisters Juanita (Don) Groves of Troy, OH, Nannie Jane Kidder of Christiansburg, OH, and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his furry companion, Miss Peanut. Mr. Fairchild was a 1953 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School and a lifelong resident of Christiansburg. He retired as a plant manager for Kelsey-Hayes of Springfield. He and his wife Martha, enjoyed square dancing, antique cars and collectibles. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend John Shelton presiding. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, N. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, OH. Donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 McCreight Ave., Suite 400, Springfield, Ohio 45504 or to Christiansburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, OH 45389. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019
