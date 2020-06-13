James Taylor FALLEN Sr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FALLEN, Sr., James Taylor 93, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born July 19, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Taylor & Alta Fallen. He retired from Fairborn City Schools as a bus mechanic, James was also a member of Medway Church. He is survived by his wife, Eloise Fallen; children, James (Jodie) T. Fallen, Jr., Jeanie (Terry) Combs & Steve Fallen; grandchildren, Bret Fallen, Lisa Church, Jessica Fallen, Taryn Fallen, James Fallen III, Kayla Fallen & Zach Fallen; many great grandchildren; sister, Rosie Snyder, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Dorsey Fallen & Billy Fallen. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will take place in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved