FANNING, Reverend James Edward Age 86 of Dayton, departed this life October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., MONDAY, November 4, 2019 at GREATER ALLEN AME CHURCH, 1620 W. Fifth St., with Reverend Vanessa Cummings, officiating. Reverend Elmer S. Martin, Pastor. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019