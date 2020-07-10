1/1
James FITZPATRICK
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FITZPATRICK, James W. James W. Fitzpatrick, age 92, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born August 28, 1927, in Perry County, Kentucky, to parents, Willard and Loucille (Pickelsimer) Fitzpatrick. James was the owner and broker for Fitzpatrick Realty for 40 years and worked as a crane operator for Armco Steel for 39 years. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Towne Church. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Hale) Fitzpatrick; sons, Larry E. (Debra) Fitzpatrick and John P. (Lisa) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Brandon J. (Elizabeth) Fitzpatrick, Sr., Ryan J. Fitzpatrick, Wyatt A. Fitzpatrick, Scarlett R. Fitzpatrick and great-grandson, Brandon J. Fitzpatrick, Jr. James is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Fitzpatrick. Funeral services will be Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Dr., Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved