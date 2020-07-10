FITZPATRICK, James W. James W. Fitzpatrick, age 92, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born August 28, 1927, in Perry County, Kentucky, to parents, Willard and Loucille (Pickelsimer) Fitzpatrick. James was the owner and broker for Fitzpatrick Realty for 40 years and worked as a crane operator for Armco Steel for 39 years. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Towne Church. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Hale) Fitzpatrick; sons, Larry E. (Debra) Fitzpatrick and John P. (Lisa) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Brandon J. (Elizabeth) Fitzpatrick, Sr., Ryan J. Fitzpatrick, Wyatt A. Fitzpatrick, Scarlett R. Fitzpatrick and great-grandson, Brandon J. Fitzpatrick, Jr. James is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Fitzpatrick. Funeral services will be Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Dr., Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242.