FROMMEYER Sr., James Dennis Age 67, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Prayers will be said at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday at The Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. To view full obituary please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
