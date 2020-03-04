Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for James Frommeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frommeyer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frommeyer Sr. Obituary
FROMMEYER Sr., James Dennis Age 67, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Prayers will be said at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday at The Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. To view full obituary please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -