FUGATE, James M. "Mike" 68, of New Lebanon, passed Thurs., May 16, 2019. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Dixie High School. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Elsie Fugate; brother Steven Fugate; and stepson John David Sizemore. Survived by brothers Ricky (Melinda) Fugate of Middletown and Timothy Fugate of St. Petersburg, FL; son James Michael Fugate, Jr. of Preble County and his mother Judy Fugate of Dayton; along with several aunts and cousins. Visitation from 11 AM - 12 Noon on Wed., May 22, 2019 at the Robt. L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. A brief graveside service will be held following the visitation at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019