Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Resources
More Obituaries for James FUGATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James FUGATE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James FUGATE Obituary
FUGATE, James M. "Mike" 68, of New Lebanon, passed Thurs., May 16, 2019. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Dixie High School. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Elsie Fugate; brother Steven Fugate; and stepson John David Sizemore. Survived by brothers Ricky (Melinda) Fugate of Middletown and Timothy Fugate of St. Petersburg, FL; son James Michael Fugate, Jr. of Preble County and his mother Judy Fugate of Dayton; along with several aunts and cousins. Visitation from 11 AM - 12 Noon on Wed., May 22, 2019 at the Robt. L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. A brief graveside service will be held following the visitation at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now