FUGATE, II, James "Jimmy" 8/2/1973 7/31/2019 Of Middletown passed away suddenly at his home. He is survived by his four children; Dawson, Jordan, Dalton and Morgan; Mother, Pam (Danny) Clark of Trenton; Sisters Holly (Mike) Bare of Middletown and Angie (John) Lotspiech of Lawrenceburg, TN; brothers Aaron (Lindsey) Clark of Franklin, Robert Clark and Mike Clark both of Middletown; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by Father James B. Fugate of Middletown and Grandparents Burton & Margaret Fugate of Franklin and Charles E. Prater of Trenton. Jimmy served four years, honorably and PROUDLY in the United States Marine Corp. from 1991 - 1995. A memorial service will be held at Trenton GracePointe Nazarene at 220 North Miami Street, Trenton, OH 45067 on Friday August 9th from 5-7pm with service starting at 6pm.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 7, 2019