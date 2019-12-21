Home

FULLING, James Edward "Jim" 79 of London, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Madison Senior Living Community, London. Jim was born December 30, 1939 in Princeton, Indiana the son of Paul and Christine (Buchanan) Fulling. He had been employed with NCR in Dayton from 1963 until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Ann (Reed) Fulling; sons: Michael Lane (Carol Sue) Fulling of London; Curtis Daniel (Connie) Fulling of Elyria; grandchildren: Cameron Fulling, Collin Fulling, and Chase Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son: Richard Allen Fulling; brother: Donald Fulling; sister: Sharon Fulling. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 E. High St., London. Online condolences may be sent to: www.rldfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
