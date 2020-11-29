1/1
James FURAY
FURAY, James "Jim"

94, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born May 21, 1926, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the son of the late Russell & Olive (Urich) Furay. He was a United States Army veteran serving during WWII. Jim was a Bus Driver for Tecumseh Local Schools for 32 years and was a dedicated farmer. Jim is

survived by his wife of 62 years, would be 63 December 7th, Bernadine Furay; sons, William Furay & Michael (Tammy) Furay; daughter, Michele (Bret) Hurst; grandchildren, Jamie (Lennon) Schumann of Titusville, FL, Lucas (Morgan) Hurst, Hilliard OH, Bradley Hurst, Lexington, KY; great-grandchildren, Lillian & Layla Schumann; nieces, nephews & other

relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by, his brother Norris (Agnes) Furay; sisters, Mary Mellott & Emma (Robert) Jenkins. The family would like to thank the staff of Springfield Regional Hospital, Wooded Glen, and Grace Hospice for their care. Visitation will be at 12 PM Monday, November 30, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with a service to follow at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will take place in New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made at Grace Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
