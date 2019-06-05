GAMBLE, James Robert Harry 50, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 due to surgical complications at University of Cincinnati Hospital. James was born on May 5,1969 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Gary L. (deceased, 1998) and Sheila Joyce Gamble. James is now survived by his devoted and loving mother Sheila and sister Tara (Jeff) Stephan; beautiful niece and light of his life Lily Bihl "Sweet Pea"; aunts Bobette (Gary) Moore and Candy Garland (Ken); uncle Steven (Susie) Moore; cousins Athena, and Jimmy Baldridge, Raquel Viele, Jason Booker, Nicolle Moore, along with their children and numerous cousins and last but not least the 2 cats that he loved dearly, Festus and Mama. James is preceded in death by his very special cat, Tuesday. James was a 1988 graduate of Waterford High School in Connecticut and attended Sinclair Community College in Dayton. James previously was employed at Ponderosa in Englewood and Airway Shopping Center. James had a passion for trains of all sizes and loved riding and watching them. He long had hopes of becoming a meteorologist once he had recovered fully from his surgery. James was a proud member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where he served as lead usher, as well serving on the Trustee Committee. Visitation will be held 6-9PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Dayton, OH. A Celebration of James Life will be held Friday June 7, 2019, 11am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church 5464 Troy Pike Huber Heights, OH. 45424. The family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, James had asked for contributions for his 50th birthday to be made to St. Jude's and we would like to continue this wish. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary