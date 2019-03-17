|
GANN, James Anthony Born October 17, 1947 in Xenia, Ohio to James and Mary Gann, passed away March 11, 2019 age 71. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons: James M. Dodson (Alisia), Joshua Jones, and Raymond Jones; one daughter Pastor Lesley Jones (Noni); three brothers: Jeffrey A. Gann, Earl Howard, and Donnie Howard (Cheryl); three sisters: Janice Gann, Deborah Beamon, and Shari Gann-Spearman (Ron), grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 13, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March22, 2019 from 10am until time of service 11:00am at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019