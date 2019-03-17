Home

GANN, James Anthony Born October 17, 1947 in Xenia, Ohio to James and Mary Gann, passed away March 11, 2019 age 71. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons: James M. Dodson (Alisia), Joshua Jones, and Raymond Jones; one daughter Pastor Lesley Jones (Noni); three brothers: Jeffrey A. Gann, Earl Howard, and Donnie Howard (Cheryl); three sisters: Janice Gann, Deborah Beamon, and Shari Gann-Spearman (Ron), grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 13, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March22, 2019 from 10am until time of service 11:00am at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019
