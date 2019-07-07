|
|
GARLAND, James W. Age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at on Thursday, July 4, 2019. James was born in East Bernstadt, Kentucky on January 26, 1928 to Sherman Garland and Clara Creech Garland. James loved gardening, hunting, fishing, traveling, sports and watching the news. His greatest joy in life was taking care of his wife of 72 years, Ruth. James is survived by wife, Ruth Garland (Hubbard); children, Dave (Maureen) Garland, Rick (Becky) Garland, Kathy (the late Keith) Dittman, Steve (Shelley) Garland, Debbie (Kenny) Frye, Dennis (Mary) Garland, Phil Garland, Dale (Lee) Garland and Shauana (Jamey) Reece; 23 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom and Bill and one sister, Dorothy. James was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Clara Garland; 5 siblings, Jack, Bob, Ken, Irene and Pat. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to and VA. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019