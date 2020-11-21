1/1
James GARLAND
1933 - 2020
GARLAND, James E.

Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1933, in London, KY, the son of the late Robert and Martha (nee Nickleston) Garland. James was married to Ruby

Garland for over 61 years and she preceded him in death in 2019. James was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by one son Gary

Garland; three sisters Becky Martin, Peggy Martin, and Mattie Brown; two brothers Charles Garland and Oscar Garland. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. James was preceded in death by two sisters Grace Day and Mildred Stanifer; one brother June Garland. Visitation will be on

Saturday, November 21, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 3:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 PM with Pastor Dean Lunsford officiating. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
NOV
21
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
