GARRETT, James Rodney "Rod" 83, passed away peacefully May 12, 2019. Rod was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Hobart Corp. of Troy. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay, 3 sons and daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held June 29, 2019 from 1-5 PM at the Walter Frank Social Room of the Springfield Masonic Community, 28 Commandery Court, Springfield, OH, 45504. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019