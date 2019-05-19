Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Walter Frank Social Room of the Springfield Masonic Community
28 Commandery Court
Springfield, OH
GARRETT, James Rodney "Rod" 83, passed away peacefully May 12, 2019. Rod was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Hobart Corp. of Troy. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay, 3 sons and daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held June 29, 2019 from 1-5 PM at the Walter Frank Social Room of the Springfield Masonic Community, 28 Commandery Court, Springfield, OH, 45504. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
