|
|
GEHRING, James Edward 1946-2019 73, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on September 21st, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born August 5, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio and has been a resident of Kettering since 1980. He graduated from Fostoria St. Wendelin HS in 1964 and earned a mechanical engineering degree before serving in the US Army. He had a successful career in General Contracting, and owned Gehring Construction Management Service until he retired. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margo (Erbland), daughters Angie (Dennis) Schimpf and Beth (David) Glitsch, sons Jamie (Michelle) Gehring and Jon (Jennifer) Gehring, cherished grandchildren, Ben, Abbey and Peter Schimpf, Colin Glitsch, Curtis and Chelsey Gehring, Avery and Max Gehring, brother Bob (Andreae) Gehring and sister Peg Gehring, many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Gladys (Myers) Gehring and sister Mary Gehring. Jim was best known for his infectious personality, love of sports, and dedication to the Knights of Columbus and St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Kettering. Among his favorite pastimes were Notre Dame football, UD basketball, golf, and bringing any group together to celebrate just about anything. He was most recently honored as President Emeritus of the St. Wendelin Class of 1964 for his tenacity in reuniting so many classmates and assistance in planning their 55th class reunion. Special thank yous for the excellent care Jim received from The Kettering Cancer Center, The James Cancer Center and . He had a unique ability to make new friends everywhere he went. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26th from 4-7 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 27th, 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Knights of Columbus 14995 Robert J. Schiller Scholarship Fund.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019