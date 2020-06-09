GEISENFELD, James Robert Age 86, was born on April 26, 1934. Our beloved family hero. Exceptional husband, of 61 years, of wife Beverly; adored father of Nancy and Diane (Rick); best friend, to son, Rick (Daddy-O of Milly); grand- father of Melanie, Jennifer, Jeremy, Marissa, Michael, Alyssa and Jenna; brother of Mary; brother-in-law of Robert and Sharon; uncle of Jill, Jeff, Darrell, Elizabeth and Mark. He joined his parents, Milton and Sara, and in-laws, Irving and Mildred, in the light of perfect peace, on June 4, 2020. Jim was an athlete, as a very young child, and lettered in every sport in high school. When he went to college, he had to choose between being a professional baseball player, or an attorney. His mother settled the matter, by casting her vote for attorney. Jim practiced law for 55 years, and played golf with special friends, at Miami Valley Golf Club, for many years. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. There was a private family funeral. Glickler Funeral home handling arrangements.



