GENGLER, James R. "Papa" Age 86 of West Carrollton, passed away May 7, 2019, at . James was born on November 19, 1932 in Miamisburg, Ohio and was a Korean Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Bebe Sue Gengler (Gran), his daughter Debbie Bowman, his grandson John Ridenour, and his great-grandson Jamie Elam. Survived by children Chris (Betty) Gengler, Connie (Gary) Maloney, Robyn (Rex) Heeter, Jeff Gengler, Steve Gengler (Alice), Tammy Whitaker, Scott (Effie) Gengler, and Karen Shackelford and son-in-law Wayne Bowman; 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson and many friends, neighbors and relatives. The family will receive friends and family Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit his guest book at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 11, 2019
