GIFFORD II, James E. Age 43 of Ross Township, Ohio passed away on December 25, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1976 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of James and Diane (Lane) Gifford. He attended Ross Local Schools and graduated in 1994. On August 7, 1999 at Mt. Airy United Methodist Church he married Kara King, and ogether they had two children. He worked on the family farm and was a member of the Butler County Farm Bureau. James is survived by his parents, James and Diane; his wife, Kara Gifford; two sons, Jackson and Franklin; one sister, Cara (Tony) Greco; his mother-in-law, Midge King; and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 28, 2019