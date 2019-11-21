Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Revival Center Ministries
3011 Oakridge Dr.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Revival Center Ministries
3011 Oakridge Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James GILBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James GILBERT Obituary
GILBERT, James Age 73, of Trotwood, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was employed at NCR for seven years and retired from Cargill after 32 years of service. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1964. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Lena; parents, James and Marietta Gilbert; sisters, Bertha Deboe, Gloria Humphrey. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Ronda, James (Diane), Brian (Susan) and Jerrold Gilbert; grandchildren, Darryl "DJay", Dalin, Dyijamyn, Davion; sisters, Barbara Gilbert-Young (Milton), Sarah Gilbert, Dianna Snerling (Elvis); brothers, Richard, Ronald and Paul Gilbert; special sister-in-law, Linda White Shanks; a host of brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service 11 am Saturday, November 23, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -