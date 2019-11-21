|
GILBERT, James Age 73, of Trotwood, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was employed at NCR for seven years and retired from Cargill after 32 years of service. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1964. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Lena; parents, James and Marietta Gilbert; sisters, Bertha Deboe, Gloria Humphrey. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Ronda, James (Diane), Brian (Susan) and Jerrold Gilbert; grandchildren, Darryl "DJay", Dalin, Dyijamyn, Davion; sisters, Barbara Gilbert-Young (Milton), Sarah Gilbert, Dianna Snerling (Elvis); brothers, Richard, Ronald and Paul Gilbert; special sister-in-law, Linda White Shanks; a host of brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service 11 am Saturday, November 23, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019