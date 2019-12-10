Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James GILMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James GILMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James GILMORE Obituary
GILMORE, James T. 62, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born April 18, 1957 in Springfield the son of Jesse and Annilee (Elkins) Gilmore. He worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as a driver and maintenance worker for many years. Jim was a United States Marine Corp veteran. Survivors include his wife, Edith; three siblings, Joseph J. (Joyce) Gilmore, Karen Hall and Robert A. Gilmore and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Adam. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -