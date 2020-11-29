GINGRICH, James W. "Jim"



James W. "Jim" Gingrich, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the



age of 78. Born Tuesday, September 29, 1942, in Arcanum, Ohio, Jim was destined for greatness. Jim touched many lives during his 35-year career with the Lakota School District. Preceded in death by: parents, Lowell E. and Betty E. (nee Sullinger) Gingrich; and sister, Judith A. Gingrich. Jim is survived by: wife of 54 years, Donna (nee Johnson) Gingrich; daughter, Krista (Chris Schultz) Gingrich; son, Dan (Chung) Gingrich; and grandchildren, Rogan Schultz, Seth Gingrich, Andrew Gingrich, Alexa Gingrich, and Chelsea Gingrich. Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. The State of Ohio mandates face masks/coverings be worn and social distancing observed. A Service for the family will begin at 6:00 PM, seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Vineyard Cincinnati Church. Mueller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.