GLENDALE, James 94, of Kettering, Ohio, peacefully joined Our Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Glendale was born on September 30, 1924 in Ohio County, KY to Walter and Madeline James. At the age of 18 he joined the US Army to defend and serve our country in World War II. Private First-Class Glendale James served in Europe with the 249th Engineers, building bridges throughout southern France. During his service in WWII, Glendale experienced life-changing battles and was captured and held as a Prisoner of War in Germany. His courage and valor enabled him to persevere as the war ended. In 1945, Glendale was honorably discharged and decorated for his bravery and sacrifice as a Veteran and POW. Glendale returned to Ohio County to finish high school and he met the love of his life, Wanda Barnes. In 1949, Glendale and Wanda pledged their love and were married. They relocated to Dayton, Ohio, to begin their remarkable life of 68 years together. Glendale was employed for nearly 40 years at General Motors. Glendale and Wanda were both active members of The First Baptist Church of Kettering. They also served their community by volunteering at the VA of Dayton and in his local veterans group. Glendale joins his late wife, Wanda, in heaven. They are survived by two devoted sons, Doug James and Tim (Dale) James; their three grandsons Corey (Savannah), Robert, and Christian James; two great-grandchildren, Jager and Alesia James; and former daughter-in-law Christina Krukenberg. Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m. and services at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Kettering. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary