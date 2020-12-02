1/1
James GORE
1957 - 2020
GORE, James Christopher

Age 63 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. James was born November 1, 1957, in McDowell,

Kentucky, to Betty Bostick

(nee Smith) and the late Cecil Gore. James was a veteran of the US Navy and an employee of Navarro, formerly known as Fernald. James is survived by his children Sara Myers,

Victoria Gore and stepdaughters Toni and Samantha Hyde; his mother Betty; brothers Fred and Marty Gore and sister Jeannie Gentry; grandchildren Cassidy Bourne, Morgan Buddo, Mackenzie Buddo and Dillon Myers; also survived by numerous family and friends, nieces and nephews. He is

preceded in death by his wives Dianna Gore (nee Walker) and Nora Gore (nee Hyde). A visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. COVID

protocols will be in effect including face masks, social distancing and limited attendance. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting


www.avancefuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
