GREEN, James Gary Age 71, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. He was born in Middlesboro, KY, the son of James H. Green and Polly (Thompson) Green, who both proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathie; two daughters, Cindee (Michael) Warren of Green Bay, WI and Lindsay (Travis) Hyberger of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren, Lily, Micah, and Annabel Warren and June and Jorgie Hyberger; brother Kenny Green and sister Vickie (Green) Barnett; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Gary was a graduate of Talawanda High School in Oxford, OH and of Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. He was a dedicated State Farm agent in Fairfield, OH for 30 years until his retirement. He was loving and kind and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His family will be hosting an open house on October 5, 2019 from 1-5 pm at 5488 Brown Road, Oxford, OH to celebrate his life. An interment will be held at Darrtown Cementary, Darrtown, OH at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019
