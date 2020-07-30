1/1
James GREEN Jr.
GREEN, Jr., James D. James D. Green, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 20, 2020, in Springfield, OH. He was a native Daytonian and was affectionately called Goldie. Memories shall forever be cherished by his two sons, James D. Green III, and Cassidy Green; five grandchildren, James, Semaj, Cassidy Jr, Infintee and Jhream Green; three sisters, Joyce Brown, Delores Thompson, and Vicki Green; devoted friend, Carolyn Dover and a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. David Fox officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
