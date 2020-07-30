GREEN, Jr., James D. James D. Green, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 20, 2020, in Springfield, OH. He was a native Daytonian and was affectionately called Goldie. Memories shall forever be cherished by his two sons, James D. Green III, and Cassidy Green; five grandchildren, James, Semaj, Cassidy Jr, Infintee and Jhream Green; three sisters, Joyce Brown, Delores Thompson, and Vicki Green; devoted friend, Carolyn Dover and a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. David Fox officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
.