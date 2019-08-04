|
GRIGSBY, James "Matt" Age 85, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born May 6, 1934 in Perry County, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when he was seven years old. He served in the U. S. Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict. Matt was employed as a crane operator for Mueller Brass of Middletown for 10 years. He then was employed in the material handling department at General Motors for 30 years retiring in 1997. Matt enjoyed spending time with his family, tending to his seven acres in Madison Township, and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Thomas and Ethel (White) Grigsby; his wife, Violet Faye Grigsby in 2015; one son, Keith Grigsby in 2002; three brothers, Ralph, Rudolph and Eddie; and three sisters, Ruth, Agnes and Magdaline. He is survived by three children, Craig Grigsby, Janet (Bob) Wells and Gina Grigsby; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Janel) Grigsby, Paige (Rob) Frazier, Taylor Grigsby, Aaron (Sonja) Grigsby, Katie (Duane) Heintzelman, Mark (Sarah) Wells, and Robert (Mallory) Wells, nine great grandchildren, Gavin, Michael, Wesley, Liam, Gunner, Jaxon, Madison, Rylie and Syler; two sisters, Rosalie Teaster and Delight Slotwinski; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon. with Pastor Steve Gresham officiating. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio, with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019