Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James HACKNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James HACKNEY Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James HACKNEY Sr. Obituary
HACKNEY Sr., James A. "Jimmy" Age 63 of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Jimmy was born in Dayton on September 23, 1956 to his parents, Houston & Daisy (Johnson) Hackney. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Colwell-Hackney; sister, Janice (Ben) Seth; brothers, Duffy, Ricky, Shade, and Jeff. Jimmy is survived by his 4 sons, James (Carrie), Robert (Ashley), Jesse (Susan), and Troy Hackney; grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Piper, Abigail, Ayden, Jayden, Lainee, Logan, Lucas, Jesse, Keyana, Troy, and Vanessa; siblings, Brenda Sizemore, Chuck (Brenda), Bobby (Sandra), Carla (Steve) Pigg, Sharon (Mike) Hartfelder, Sandy (John) Freels; and sister-in-law, Darlene Hackney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Jimmy loved his family, music, and playing guitar. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 12-1 PM with funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Trotwood Baptist Church, 777 E. Trotwood Blvd, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Pastor Randy Salyer officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -