|
|
HAENNING, James Louis Age 71 of Morgan Twp, OH passed away February 8, 2019 at his residence. He was a longtime farmer and owner operator of Haenning Excavating for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Rosemary (Sterwerf); three daughters, Sue (Mike) Bolser, Sarah (Herb) Summe, and Jenny (Chris) Lykins; eight grandchildren; one brother, Henry "Butch" Haenning; and numerous family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy; sister, Joyce; and his parents, Henry and Helen Haenning. Jim loved talking to people and always had a story to tell. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, OH on Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Saturday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Morgan Twp. Fire Department, PO Box 4, Okeana, OH 45053. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019