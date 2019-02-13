Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Shandon, OH
James Haenning Obituary
HAENNING, James Louis Age 71 of Morgan Twp, OH passed away February 8, 2019 at his residence. He was a longtime farmer and owner operator of Haenning Excavating for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Rosemary (Sterwerf); three daughters, Sue (Mike) Bolser, Sarah (Herb) Summe, and Jenny (Chris) Lykins; eight grandchildren; one brother, Henry "Butch" Haenning; and numerous family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy; sister, Joyce; and his parents, Henry and Helen Haenning. Jim loved talking to people and always had a story to tell. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, OH on Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Saturday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Morgan Twp. Fire Department, PO Box 4, Okeana, OH 45053. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019
