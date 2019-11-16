|
HAENSZEL, James Dale "Doc" 73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born April 16, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a 1964 graduate of Pleasant View High School. He was retired from Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #24. He was the former owner of Accurate Fabrication and was previously employed by Kirk Williams and ATF. He was a huge NASCAR and Buckeyes fan. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Haenszel; mother, Lois (Turner) Evans and step-father, Carl Evans; brothers, Bill, Dick, and Mike; and sister, Elaine Worthington. Doc is survived by fianc?, Linda Carder; sons, Rob (Caroline) Haenszel, Shane Keckley, and Andy (Brittnee) Haenszel; grandchildren, Zach, Josh, Lexi, Nate, Maddie, Max, Kylee, and Sam; brother, Donald "Bear" (Helen) Haenszel; sister, Mary Ann Gearheart; and many other relatives and close friends. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cemetery Chapel committal will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45504. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Ste 221, Columbus, OH 43220 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 16, 2019