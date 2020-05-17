|
HALLEY, James O. 88, passed away on May 12, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on March 7, 1932 in Connersville, Indiana to Artie and Stella Halley. Jim grew up in Connersville and graduated from Harrisburg high school. An Air Force veteran, he served in Greenland during the Korean war. After his military service, Jim graduated from Indiana Tech University with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Jim married the love of his life, Carolyn (Kay), in 1957, They were happily married for 52 years. Throughout the years they travelled the country including trips to Hawaii and two trips to Alaska. Jim was an athlete and enjoyed all sports. He was an avid photographer, music lover with eclectic tastes, car whisperer and history buff. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, their son Michael and his parents, Artie and Stella. Jim is survived by his son Christopher Halley (Marla), of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren Aubrey Lynn Halley; Ryan Halley (Ashely) and Jim's great-grandchild Jace Ryan; and many friends, nieces and nephews. The family will be greeting friends and relatives during a visitation held at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N High St., Hartford City, Indiana on May 19, 2020 from 11 am-1 pm. Immediately following the visitation there will be a memorial service. A private family burial will be in Bentonville, Indiana. Jim was a very generous man donating to numerous cancer related charities. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online stjude.org/donate Condolences may be left on James Halley's online guest book at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020