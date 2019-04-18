HARDY, James Age 78, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Tuesday April 16, 2019, in Columbus, OH, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 4, 1941 to the late Mary Etta (Hockett) and Samuel M. Hardy. He retired from Howard Paper Mill in Dayton after 30 years of service; and later retired from Sycamore Hospital. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years (2009), Alice F. Hardy; a daughter, Cisiah Michelle Armstrong (2006); 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughter Tina (David) Kuhn; his son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Armstrong; 7 grandchildren, Andrew, Clinton and Gregory Armstrong, Hannah (Micah) Kuhn, Abigail (fianc? Ben Camm) , Heidi (Andrew) Redman and Michaela Kuhn; 6 great-grandchildren, Cisiah, Penelope, Kayler and Samuel Armstrong, Jude Kuhn and Madolyn Redman; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous brother and sisters-in-law. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 pm. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday April 20, 2019 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm., with Pastor Kelly Johnston officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary