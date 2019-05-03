|
HARLAN, Sr., James W. Age 82 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, Annie by his side, Monday, April 29, 2019. James leaves to cherish his precious memories wife, Annie Jo Harlan; four children, James, Wayarne, Richard and Carmen Harlan; two marital sons, Lonnie Thrill and Corneal Thrill, Jr.; one spoiled granddaughter and her loving husband, Christina (Lamas) Crowders; six adored grandchildren, Shannon, Jessica, Viktoria, Kylia, Zara and Zachary; two extra-spoiled great grandchildren, Charlise Crowders and Lameir Crowders; six magnificent great grandchildren, Shannon's 3, Jessica's 2 and Kylia's 1; two special nieces, Pamela Taylor, Kathy Taylor (2) Special granddaughters, Stephanie Richardson and Tasha Maye; two wonderful and supportive brothers, Joe (Annie) Harlan and Herbert (Vaddie) Harlan; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Collegiate Heights Church of Christ, 4310 Germantown Pike, Dayton, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Dayton National Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to read the full obituary or share a memory of James.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019