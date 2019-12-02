|
HATHAWAY, James E. "Jim" 73, was called home suddenly Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, at his residence in Ostrander, Ohio. Fittingly, Jim's last moments in this world were spent gardening. Jim had a deep knowledge of flora and was never more at peace than with a shovel in hand. Jim served in the 1st infantry during Vietnam, and retired from Parks Drilling Co. in 2017. Born May 6th, 1946 in Greenville, Ohio, Jim is preceded in Death by his parents, George & Kathryn Hathaway. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, daughters Kelly (Sean) Cavanaugh, and Dawn (David) Slates, sister Vicki (John) Whitehouse, step brother Greg (Lisa) Benedict, and in-laws Wayne Anderson, Marlene Hoover, Donna Anderson, & Debby (Leland) Wight. Jim was very proud of his grandchildren, Aidan and Carson Cavanaugh, and Regan, Layne, Joey, and Brynn Slates. Jim was a 1964 graduate of Tippecanoe high school. With several hole-in-ones, Jim was an avid golfer, actually shooting his age of 73 earlier this year. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Rutherford funeral home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio, 43065, with services immediately following. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to www.3rdandgoalfoundation.org -making a difference in the lives of our veterans. Condolences to the family can be left at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019