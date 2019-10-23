|
|
HAYMAN, James Parker Age 59, of West Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. James is survived by his mother, Geneva Hayman. His father, James Ralph Hayman, passed away on October 20th, so a joint memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Road, Moraine, OH 45439. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service at 11:00 am. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019