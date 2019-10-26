|
HAZLETT, James M. Age 89 of Fairfield, passed away at Fairfield Place on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in Hamilton on March 24, 1930 to Jack F. and Evelyn (Rosenfelder) Hazlett. James was employed as a mechanical technician for NASA for thirty years, retiring in 1993. He is survived by five children, James (Pam) Hazlett Jr., Tina Jamison, Scott (Denise) Hazlett, Melanie (Tony) Dyess and Jason Hazlett; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents; three siblings, Joseph Hazlett, Martha Sadowski, and Mary Caudill; and one grandson, Russell Hazlett. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM Rev. Richard Sterwerf officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 26, 2019