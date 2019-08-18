|
HELTON, James David Age 42 of Trenton, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. James was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 13, 1976. James is survived by his mother Lula (Gene Beatty) Combs, Trenton, OH; his children, Matthew Helton, Tori Willis, and Justin Willis; his brothers, Mike Brown and Jimmy Walker, of Hamilton, OH; his uncle, Jimmy (Susan) Rowland, Tampa, FL; his aunts Marlene Reevis, Tampa, FL, Kathy (Randy) Broughton, of Wyoming, Bernita Rowland, Brandon, FL, and Paula (Ed) Reid, Hamilton, OH, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his fianc?e, Courtney Debourd; his father James D. Helton; his brothers, Charles E. Rowland and Gary W. Helton; his grandparents, Lee and Cara Rowland; and his aunt Della Brown. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:30 PM with Pastor Mike Callihan officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.
