HENDRICKS, James Lawrence 72, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Dayton VA Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Ralph Hendricks and Lucy (Murray) Hendricks of whom he is preceded in death. He is also preceded in death by his half-brother Wayne-Ed Hendricks. He leaves his wife of 26 years, Darlene (Wozolek) Hendricks; his son, James Hendricks, his wife Anita and their 5 daughters and 3 grandchildren. His son, Jared Hendricks, his wife Tracy and their 3 daughters and 1 son. His daughter, Deanna (Hendricks) Fultz, her husband Nathan and their 2 sons. His stepdaughter, Tammy Georgian and her son and daughter. His stepson, Thomas Georgian, Jr., his wife Seph and their 2 daughters and 1 son. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, "Gran" whom he loved as his own mother, brother Ralph Hendricks and his wife Phyllis, sister Mollie and her husband Don, sister Zelma and her husband James, brother Alfred, brother Archie and his wife Ahn, along with numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A lover of sports and history, Jim served his country in the Army, enjoyed darts and euchre with friends, and never met a stranger. The Hendricks family would like to extend an invitation to his funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM on April 8 at The Valley Worship Center, 2360 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Valley Worship Center. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary