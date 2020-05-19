|
HENLEY, James R. "Jim" Age 73, of Washington Twp., passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reece "Doc" Henley and Emma Mae "Sue" Henley. Jim is survived by his children, Tammy (Kevin) Wolfe and Will (Sammy) Henley; 3 brothers, Mark (Shirley) Henley, Dennis (Linda) Henley, and Steven (Linda) Henley, and many other relatives and friends. He was a Navy veteran, and retired from WPAFB after 41 years of service. Jim was a member of MENSA and enjoyed collecting cameras and stamps. Private visitation in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Tenth Life in Jim's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020