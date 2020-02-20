|
|
HERGENRATHER, James Douglas "Jim" 87, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with his family at his side. Jim was born on December 18, 1932 to Joseph and Ruby (Dubner) Hergenrather who preceded him in death, also preceding him are four brothers Harold, Bob, Jack and Ted Hergenrather, four sisters Betty Kratzer, Pat Richardson, Syrepta Ellaman and Mary Katherine Courtney. Jim leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 63 years, Connie (Frazier) Hergenrather, three daughters Carol Hergenrather, Sharon (Kenny) Grimes, Ruth Hergenrather; one son Timothy (Kim) Hergenrather. Also surviving are four grandchildren Sarah Grimes, Luke (Jessica) Grimes, Joshua & Faith Hergenrather; three great-grandchildren Lilly, Brooke and Emma Grimes; sister Nancy Toepher. Jim was a retired US Postal carrier, was a 1952 graduate of Fairview High School, attended Life Bible College in CA. He enjoyed supporting his children in their activities. Jim lived life, going to the theatre, opera, old movie nights, he loved traveling especially cruises. He loved people, had a great sense of humor and joking with people. His family would like to thank Miller Farm Place and for their kind and caring attention to Jim. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Monday, February 24, 2020 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road starting 1:00 pm, followed by a celebration of Jim's life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jim Mullholand presiding. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Contributions in memory of James may be made to: . Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be shared at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020